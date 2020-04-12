Three-quarters of Israeli Covid-19 victims over 70

The number of people who have died from the Covid-19 coronavirus in Israel is 103, of whom 77 are reported to have been aged 70 and over. There have been no fatalities from Covid-19 in Israel among people aged under 30, even though they account for a high proportion of those who have tested positive for the disease.

174 people are reported to be in a severe condition from eh disease. 1,388 people have recovered after being hospitalized, out of a total of 10,782 cases.

The rate of testing continues to be a long way below the government's target. Up until last Friday, 140,494 tests had been carried out, 5,980 of them on Friday itself.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 12, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020