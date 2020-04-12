Three-quarters of Israeli Covid-19 victims over 70

The number of people who have died from the Covid-19 coronavirus in Israel is 103, of whom 77 are reported to have been aged 70 and over. There have been no fatalities from Covid-19 in Israel among people aged under 30, even though they account for a high proportion of those who have tested positive for the disease. 174 people are reported to be in a severe condition from eh disease. 1,388 people have recovered after being hospitalized, out of a total of 10,782 cases. RELATED ARTICLES Gov't team recommends gradual exit from lockdown Israel signs NIS 90m virus test deal with China's BGI "People don't understand exponential growth" The rate of testing continues to be a long way below the government's target. Up until last Friday, 140,494 tests had been carried out, 5,980 of them on Friday itself. Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 12, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020