Three virus fatalities as new cases accelerate in Israel

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has now risen to 1,930 compared with 1,656 Israelis this morning, the Ministry of Health reports. Of the 1,930 cases, 34 Israelis are in a serious condition. There have been three fatalities including two over the past 12 hours -an 87 year old man from Jerusalem and 67 year old woman from Bat Yam - both suffered from very serious underlying health problems.

The cabinet has been discussing tightening the lockdown with the Ministries of Health and Finance at loggerheads over the new regulations. The Ministry of Health wants a more complete closure while the Ministry of Finance is more wary of the damage being done to the economy. In a likely compromise, public transport is likely to be canceled altogether with taxis still permitted with one passenger. People will be restricted to being within 100 meters of their home unless going to buy food and other basics or going to work.

