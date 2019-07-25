Thu: TASE slips at end of positive week

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.06%, to 1,609.52 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index also fell 0.06%, to 1,498.45 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.47%, to 370.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 365.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.0 billion in equities and NIS 3.7 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.9%. The index is up 9.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.06% higher, at NIS 3.5230/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.08% higher, at NIS 3.9259/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.08% Discount Bank fell 1.65%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.25%; Israel Chemicals fell 0.27%; and Elbit Systems fell 0.87%.

Notable advancers today included Israel Land Development, up 6.65%, and Audiocodes, up 3.95%. Tower Semiconductor continued its surge, rising a further 2.15%.

