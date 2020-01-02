Thu: Big banks lead rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.49%, to 1,693.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index also rose 0.49%, to 1,631.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.77%, to 401.37 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18%, to 369.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.92 billion in equities and NIS 2.53 billion in bonds..

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.12% lower, at NIS 3.4520/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.33% lower, at NIS 3.8655/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.51%. Alony Hetz rose 1.5%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.57%; Perrigo fell 1.46%; and Nice Systems rose 0.94%.

Among today's prominent advancers were Delek Group, up 7.92%, and Delek Drilling, up 6.31%, as the connection of the Leviathan gas reservoir to the shore continued to proceed. Cellcom fell 2.69% and Partner Communications fell 1.80%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 2, 2020

