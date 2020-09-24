search
Thu: TASE slips further as lockdown tightened

24 Sep, 2020 19:37
The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell again today, to make it a 3.7% decline for the week. The market will reopen after Yom Kippur.

As the Israeli government announced further lockdown restrictions, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.98%, to 1,275.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.45%, to 1,304.54 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.72%, to 456.6 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.36%, to 354.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.85 billion in equities and NIS 2.98 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.7%. The index is down 24.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.96% higher, at NIS 3.4780/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.32% higher, at NIS 4.0479/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.47%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.39%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.99%; Nice Systems fell 1.95%; and Discount Bank rose 0.62%.

Ormat Technologies rose 5.72%. Among the heaviest decliners were Compugen, down 7.55%, ElectReon, down 7.48%, and Itamar, down 6.19%.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will reopen after Yom Kippur, on Tuesday September 29,

