Thu: TASE slips further as lockdown tightened

As the Israeli government announced further lockdown restrictions, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.98%, to 1,275.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.45%, to 1,304.54 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.72%, to 456.6 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.36%, to 354.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.85 billion in equities and NIS 2.98 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.7%. The index is down 24.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.96% higher, at NIS 3.4780/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.32% higher, at NIS 4.0479/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.47%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.39%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.99%; Nice Systems fell 1.95%; and Discount Bank rose 0.62%.

Ormat Technologies rose 5.72%. Among the heaviest decliners were Compugen, down 7.55%, ElectReon, down 7.48%, and Itamar, down 6.19%.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will reopen after Yom Kippur, on Tuesday September 29,

