Thu: TASE breaks losing streak

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.44%, to 1,330.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.55%, to 1,373.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.57%, to 491.29 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 356.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.07 billion in equities and NIS 5.06 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.8%. The index is down 21% for the year to date.

All five leading stocks rose today. Bank Hapoalim led trading, and rose 2.88%. Bank Leumi rose 2.41%; Nice Systems rose 3.35%; Discount Bank rose1.72%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.29%.

Other notable advancers were Bayside, up 6.41%; Gilat, up 5.90%; and BATM, up 5.35%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 29, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020