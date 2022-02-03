Thu: TA 35 edges down at end of positive week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.52%, to 1,925.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.74%, to 2,041.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.49%, to 487.79 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.42%, to 373.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.38 billion in equities and NIS 3.67 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.7%. The index is down 2.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.82% higher, at NIS 3.1860/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.65% higher, at NIS 3.5982/€.

Perrigo, which is being delisted from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, led trading today, and fell 2.20%. Bank Leumi fell 2.03%, Kenon closed flat, Bank Hapoalim fell 0.06%, and Nice Systems fell 1.61%.

Notable advancers today were Electreon, up 4.73%; ICL, up 4.55%; and Augwind, up 4.0%. BATM fell 11.58%, following the announcement that its stock would be removed from the FTSE Russell indices after its nationality was assigned to Israel. Compugen fell 7.06%, and Allot fell 6.57%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 3, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.