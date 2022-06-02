Thu: Teva rises strongly but banks weak

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.89% to 1,902.51 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.09%, to 1,963.79 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.32%, to 423.0 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.07%, to 358.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.91 billion in equities and NIS 3.51 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.2%. The index is down 3.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.45% higher, at NIS 3.3400/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.22% higher, at NIS 3.5711/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 3.39%. Bank Leumi fell 2.03%, Bank Hapoalim fell 1.56%, Nice Systems fell 1.52%, and ICL rose 0.06%.

Notable advancers today were Tadiran, up 4.55%, and Perion Network, up 3.62%. Mega Or fell 6.89%, Turpaz fell 6.31%, Retailor fell 5.11%, and Electra fell 4.44%.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will be closed on Sunday for the Shavuot holiday, reopening on Monday, June 6.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 2, 2022.

