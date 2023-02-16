search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Weakness in banks, real estate

16 Feb, 2023 18:14
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices fell today, with real estate companies the most prominent decliners, but the Tel Aviv 35 still ended the week higher.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.57%, to points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.91%, to points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.23%, to points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.32%, to 352.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.26 billion in equities and NIS 4.98 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.2%. The index is up 0.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.26% higher, at NIS 3.5380/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.36% higher, at NIS 3.7802/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.74%. Bank Leumi fell 0.82%; Discount Bank fell 0.54%; ICL rose 0.04%; and Enlight Renewable Energy rose 0.87%. Real estate companies were prominent decliners today: Shikun & Binui fell 6.94%; IES fell 6.67%; and G City fell 6.44%. The Real Estate Index fell 2.56%. Camtek rose 4.44%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 16, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018