Thu: Weakness in banks, real estate

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.57%, to points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.91%, to points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.23%, to points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.32%, to 352.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.26 billion in equities and NIS 4.98 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.2%. The index is up 0.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.26% higher, at NIS 3.5380/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.36% higher, at NIS 3.7802/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.74%. Bank Leumi fell 0.82%; Discount Bank fell 0.54%; ICL rose 0.04%; and Enlight Renewable Energy rose 0.87%. Real estate companies were prominent decliners today: Shikun & Binui fell 6.94%; IES fell 6.67%; and G City fell 6.44%. The Real Estate Index fell 2.56%. Camtek rose 4.44%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 16, 2023.

