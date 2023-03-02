Thu: Banks strong but indices close mixed

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.30%, to 1,742.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,732.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.67%, to 334.44 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.3%, to 345.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.01 billion in equities and NIS 4.03 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.3%. The index is down 3.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.17% higher, at NIS 3.6420/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.20% lower, at NIS 3.8716/€.

Nice Systems led trading today, and fell 0.59%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.26%; Teva rose 0.41%; Bank Leumi rose 1.97%; and Discount Bank rose 0.85%.

Delek Group was a notable advancer today, rising 6.0%. Apollo Power fell 9.6%; Turpaz fell 5.68%; Shikun & Binui fell 5.54%; Mega Or fell 5.50%; and Issta fell 5.25%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 2, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.