Thu: TA 35 posts positive week; shekel below NIS 4/$

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.96%, to 1,686.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.92%, to 1,701.66 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.74%, to 327.70 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.81%, to 354.09 points. Turnover totaled an exceptionally high NIS 7.91 billion in equities, and NIS 3.59 billion in bonds.

Turnover and price movements were affected today by the fact that a change in the weighting of companies within Tel Aviv Stock Exchange indices, giving greater weight to the liquidity of a stock, came into force at the close of trading today. This will have particularly affected index tracker funds, which will have had to buy and sell shares in accordance with their new weightings.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 5.1%. The index is down 6.2% for the year to date.

Real estate stocks stood out today, and the Tel Aviv Real Estate Index rose 2.69%. The index is still down 14.48% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.66% lower, at NIS 3.9620/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.56% lower, at NIS 4.2243/€.

Camtek led trading today, and rose 2.43%. Alony Hetz shot up 10.28%; Sapiens rose 4.88%; Bank Leumi rose 3.14%; and Kenon rose 2.40%.

Notable advancers today were AudioCodes, which reported third quarter earnings well ahead of analysts’ estimates, and soared 22.82%; Generation Capital, up 18.93%; Hagag, up 10.11%; and Turpaz, up 8.97%. Isracard fell 5.04%; Magic Software Enterprises fell 4.40%; and Nayax fell 4.16%.

