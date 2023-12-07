Thu: TA 35 falls but ends week higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.48%, to 1,801.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.19%, to 1,831.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.05%, to 354.75 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.18%, to 365.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.47 billion in equities and NIS 3.41 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.6%. The index is up 0.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.16% lower, at NIS 3.7030/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.35% lower, at NIS 3.9857/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.77%. Bank Leumi fell 0.29%; Discount Bank fell 1.06%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.37%; and Elbit Systems fell 0.75%.

Notable advancers today were Tadiran, up 6.73%; Maytronics, up 5.16%; and Shikun & Binui, up 4.97%. Malam Team fell 4.45%, and Carasso fell 3.52%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 7, 2023.

