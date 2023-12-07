search
Thu: TA 35 falls but ends week higher

7 Dec, 2023 19:29
With the banks weak, the main indices fell, but the Tel Aviv 35 Index edged ahead for the year to date.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.48%, to 1,801.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.19%, to 1,831.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.05%, to 354.75 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.18%, to 365.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.47 billion in equities and NIS 3.41 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.6%. The index is up 0.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.16% lower, at NIS 3.7030/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.35% lower, at NIS 3.9857/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.77%. Bank Leumi fell 0.29%; Discount Bank fell 1.06%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.37%; and Elbit Systems fell 0.75%.

Notable advancers today were Tadiran, up 6.73%; Maytronics, up 5.16%; and Shikun & Binui, up 4.97%. Malam Team fell 4.45%, and Carasso fell 3.52%.

