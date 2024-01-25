Thu: Banks lead falls to end negative week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.64%, to 1,831.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.35%, to 1,861.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.33%, to 387.45 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 366.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.8 billion in equities and NIS 4.3 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.7%. The index is down 2.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.48% lower, at NIS 3.7020/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.49% lower, at NIS 4.0324/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.71%. Discount Bank fell 2.18%; Teva fell 3.46%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.13%; and Nice Systems rose 0.58%.

Notable advancers today were supermarket chain Yochananof, up 5.83%; the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange itself, up 4.96% following yesterday’s announcement of new investment including by US hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman; and Isracard, the subject of merger moves, up 4.90%. Opko Health fell 3.31%; Shapir fell 2.68%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 2.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 25, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.