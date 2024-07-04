Thu: TASE caps positive week as banks lead

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.06%, to 2,017.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.58%, to 1,992.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose1.47%, to 416.88 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.13%, to 371.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.64 billion in equities and NIS 3.74 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.1%. The index is up 8.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.58% lower, at NIS 3.7410/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.25% lower, at NIS 4.0394/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.78%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.22%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.92%; Discount Bank rose 1.37%; and Bezeq rose 1.43%.

Notable advancers today were Property & Building, up 7.95%; Shikun & Binui, up 7.28%; Plasson, up 6.52; Azrieli Group up 6.28%; and One Tech, up 6.18%. Israel Corporation fell 1.45%; Perion Network fell 1.30%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 1.08%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 4, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.