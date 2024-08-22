Thu: Main indices edge upward

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.09%, to 2,047.447 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.06%, to 2,030.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.26%, to 410.31 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.13%, to 379.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.62 billion in equities and NIS 234 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.2%. The index is up 10.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar rate was set 0.05% higher, at NIS 3.7240/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.23% higher, at 4.1473/€.

Bank Leumi lead trading today, and rose 1.00%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.92%; Discount Bank rose 1.58%; Teva fell 0.50%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.27%.

Notable advancers today were Danya Cebus, up 4.35%; Paz Oil, up 3.72%; and Delek Group, up 3.51%. Maytronics continued its slide, falling 5.26%; Rami Levy fell 5.22%; and Next Vision fell 4.46%.

