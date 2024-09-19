Thu: Stocks resume falls

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.22%, to 1,997.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30%, to 1,991.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.04%, to 404.50 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 378.96 points. Turnover was NIS 3.06 billion in equities and NIS 3.48 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.8%. The index is up 7.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.37% lower, at NIS 3.759/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.01% lower, at NIS 4.1946.

Bank Leumi was today’s most active stock, and fell 1.01%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.97%; Teva fell 0.04%; Nice rose1.42%; and Shufersal fell 2.34%.

Notable advancers today were Meshek Energy, up 3.87%; the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, up 3.70%; Veridis, up 3.36%; Camtek, up 2.99%; and Nova, up 2.82%. Maytronics fell 5.09%, Menora Mivtachim, fell 4.06%; and Azorim fell 3.56%.

