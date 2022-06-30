search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Asia-Pacific contracts boost Elbit, amid index falls

30 Jun, 2022 18:44
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices fell sharply today, but the Tel Aviv 35 still ended the week ahead.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.93%, to 1,828.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.20%, to 1,883.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.94%, to 405.39 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.52%, to 361.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.43 billion in equities and NIS 3.91 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.4%. The index is down 7.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.45% higher, at NIS 3.5000/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.10% higher, at NIS 3.6364/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.86%. ICL fell 3.53%; Elbit Systems, which reported two large contracts in the Asia-Pacific region, rose 7.16%; Bank Hapoalim fell 2.31%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.03%.

Notable decliners today were ElectReon, down 7.95%; Electra, down 7.11%; G City (formerly Gazit Globe), down 6.84%; and Maytronics, down 6.20%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 30, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018