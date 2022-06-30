Thu: Asia-Pacific contracts boost Elbit, amid index falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.93%, to 1,828.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.20%, to 1,883.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.94%, to 405.39 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.52%, to 361.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.43 billion in equities and NIS 3.91 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.4%. The index is down 7.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.45% higher, at NIS 3.5000/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.10% higher, at NIS 3.6364/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.86%. ICL fell 3.53%; Elbit Systems, which reported two large contracts in the Asia-Pacific region, rose 7.16%; Bank Hapoalim fell 2.31%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.03%.

Notable decliners today were ElectReon, down 7.95%; Electra, down 7.11%; G City (formerly Gazit Globe), down 6.84%; and Maytronics, down 6.20%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 30, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.