Thu: Azrieli surges

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.90%, to 1,839.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.96%, to 1,866.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.40%, to 387.99 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.17%, to 356.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.59 billion in equities and NIS 4.47 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.2%. The index is down 1.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.48% lower, at NIS 3.7660/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.34% lower, at NIS 4.1016/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.32%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.29%; Discount Bank rose 1.03%; Energean fell 0.20%; and Azrieli Group rose 4.93%. According to a report by Bloomberg, Azrieli is considering the flotation of its data centers unit at a valuation of $3.2 billion.

Notable advancers today were Israel Canada, up 7.18%; Direct Finance, up 6.25%; and Nayax, up 5.55%. Partner fell 2.09% and Strauss Group fell 2.00%.

