Thu: Bad day for banks, Camtek jumps

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.70%, to 1,976.43 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.77%, to 1,947.48 points The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.68%, to 407.80 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.3%, to 371.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.91billion in equities and NIS 8.74 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.4%. The index is up 6.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.08% higher, at NIS 3.755/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.26% higher, at NIS 4.0180/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 0.06%. Bank Leumi fell 1.16%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.51%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.85%; and Discount Bank fell 1.11%.

Notable advancers today were Camtek, up 6.12%, and Priortech, up 4.29%. Harel fell 4.37%; Shikun & Binui fell 3.39%; and Blue Square fell 3.32%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 27, 2024.

