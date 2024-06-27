search
Thu: Bad day for banks, Camtek jumps

27 Jun, 2024 19:44
Globes correspondent

The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell today, weighed down by the banks, but still rose for the week.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.70%, to 1,976.43 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.77%, to 1,947.48 points The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.68%, to 407.80 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.3%, to 371.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.91billion in equities and NIS 8.74 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.4%. The index is up 6.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.08% higher, at NIS 3.755/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.26% higher, at NIS 4.0180/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 0.06%. Bank Leumi fell 1.16%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.51%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.85%; and Discount Bank fell 1.11%.

Notable advancers today were Camtek, up 6.12%, and Priortech, up 4.29%. Harel fell 4.37%; Shikun & Binui fell 3.39%; and Blue Square fell 3.32%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 27, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

