Thu: Banks, Nice, Teva lead rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index 0.51%, to 1,640.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.45%, to 1,712.97 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.47%, to 593.26 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.14%, to 378.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.99 billion in equities and NIS 3.91 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.5%. The index is up 9.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.31% higher, at NIS 3.2510/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.20% higher, at NIS 3.9227/€.

Discount Bank led trading today, and rose 0.14%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.27%; Bank Leumi rose 0.57%; Nice Systems rose 1.15%; and Teva rose 3.49%.

Notable advancers today were Ecoppia, up 12.29%, Israel Shipyards, up 10.11%, and Electreon, up 4.79%. AudioCodes fell 4.30% and Opko Health fell 3.99%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 29, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021