Thu: Banks, Nova power TA35 higher

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.40%, to 2,005.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.31%, to 1,996.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.74%, to 403.40 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.16%, to 376.74 points. Turnover was NIS 1.99 billion in equities, and NIS 2.47 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.1%. The index is up 7.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.21% higher, at NIS 3.7920/$, and the shekel-euro rate was set 0.25% higher, at NIS 4.1431/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 3.25%. Bank Hapoalim rose 3.37%; Nova rose 7.84%; Discount Bank rose 2.60%; and Teva rose 1.50%.

Notable advancers today were the TASE itself, which rose 9.05%; Opko Health, up 7.30%; Cellcom, up 4.60%; and Enlight, up 4.22%. Ormat Technologies fell 3.96%; Bazan fell 2.35%; and Strauss Group fell 2.03%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 8, 2024.

