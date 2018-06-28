Thu: Banks, Teva lead TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.88%, to 1,516.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,326.60 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.79%, to 370.36 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.15%, to 345.37 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.46 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.8%. The index is up 0.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.08% higher, at NIS 3.6490/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.24% lower, at NIS 4.2258/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.51%. Teva fell 1.10%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.76%; Futarom rose 0.14%; and Nice Systems fell 1.33%. Gilat, which announced a large deal in Peru, rose 7.2%. Opko Health fell 4.99%; energy stocks Ratio and Dor Alon fell 3.60% and 3.12% respectively; and El Al fell 3.11%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 28, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018