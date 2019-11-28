Thu: Banks, Teva make positive end to positive week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.71%, to 1,702.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.48%, to 1,625.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.54%, to 388.62 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17%, to 369.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.19 billion in equities and NIS 3.66 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.7%. The index is up 16.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was flat, at NIS 3.4710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.02% higher, at NIS 3.8203/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 3.58%. Bank Leumi rose 2.06%; Discount Bank rose 1.59%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, which received court approval for its merger with Union Bank today, rose 4.17%; and Teva rose 1.32%. On the down side, Ham-Let, in which private equity fund FIMI sold part of its stake, fell 5.31%, and Shikun & Binui, which reported today, fell 3.54%.

