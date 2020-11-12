Thu: Banks drag indices down

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.75%, to 1,418.39 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.39%, to 1,460.29 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.29%, to 498.86 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 359.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.57 billion in equities and NIS 3.08 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.2%. The index is down 15.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.27% lower, at NIS 3.3770/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.04% lower, at NIS 3.9874/€.

Nice Systems, which reported a strong third quarter today, led trading, and rose 4.31%. Bank Hapoalim fell 3.64%; Bank Leumi fell 2.37%; ICL, which also reported today, beating analysts' estimates, rose 3.55%; and Discount Bank fell 2.47%.

Notable advancers were Hadera Paper, up 12.06%, and ICL parent company Israel Corporation, up 7.34%.

