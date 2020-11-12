search
Thu: Banks drag indices down

12 Nov, 2020 19:40
The main indices fell today, although leading stock Nice Systems rose strongly, with substantial declines by the banks.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.75%, to 1,418.39 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.39%, to 1,460.29 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.29%, to 498.86 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 359.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.57 billion in equities and NIS 3.08 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.2%. The index is down 15.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.27% lower, at NIS 3.3770/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.04% lower, at NIS 3.9874/€.

Nice Systems, which reported a strong third quarter today, led trading, and rose 4.31%. Bank Hapoalim fell 3.64%; Bank Leumi fell 2.37%; ICL, which also reported today, beating analysts' estimates, rose 3.55%; and Discount Bank fell 2.47%.

Notable advancers were Hadera Paper, up 12.06%, and ICL parent company Israel Corporation, up 7.34%.

