Thu: Banks, energy stocks lead TASE falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.76%, to 1,538.09 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.92%, to 1,479.93 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.25%, to 375.90 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.93%, to 361.01 points. Government bonds were down about 0.5%. Turnover totaled NIS 3.65 billion in equities and NIS 5.82 billion in bonds.

Falls in Europe, as fears of the economic consequences of the Covid-19 virus outbreak continue to dominate investor concerns, weighed on the Tel Aviv market today, while large redemptions from mutual funds have also been a source of weakness in recent days. For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 4.0%. The index is down 8.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.17% higher, at NIS 3.4660/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.77% higher, at NIS 3.8783/€.

Teva led trading today, and fell 2.90%. Bank Leumi fell 3.93%; Bank Hapoalim fell 2.14%; Discount Bank fell 2.58%; and Nice Systems fell 0.46%. Energy stocks were among the hardest hit in today's session: Ratio fell 10.0% and Delek Group 9.73%. The Tel Aviv Oil and Gas Index fell 11.3% this week, making it a 38.5% fall so far this year.

Healthcare stocks Opko Health and Kamada were among today's prominent advancers, rising 5.84% and 1.76% respectively. BATM rose 2.35%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 5, 2020

