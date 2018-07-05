Thu: Banks firm but Teva, Nice stumble

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.13%, to 1,523.75 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.20%, to 1,363.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.81%, to 368.45 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.18%, to 342.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.45 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.5%. The index is up 0.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.85% lower, at NIS 3.6260/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 4.2454/€.

Teva led trading today, falling 3.18%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.65%; Bank Leumi rose 1.3%; Nice Systems fell 1.01%; and Perrigo fell 0.33%.

Notable advancers today were El Al, up 3.77%, and Electra, up 2.06%. Israel Land Development fell 5.36%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 5, 2018

