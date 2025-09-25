Thu: Banks, insurance cos surge

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.75%, to 3,043.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.26%, to 3,069.27; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.48%, to 552.19 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.21%, to 407.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.14 billion in equities and NIS 3.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar rate was set 0.24% higher, at 3.3440, and the shekel-euro rate was set 0.02% lower, at 3.9247.

The insurance and banking sectors were particularly strong today. Both the Insurance and Financial Services Index and the Banks5 Index rose 2.01%.

Bank Leumi led trading, and rose 1.76%. Bank Hapoalim rose 2.11%; Elbit Systems rose 0.64%; The Phoenix Holdings rose 4.58%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.16%.

Notable advancers today were Camtek, up 6..85%; Harel, up 5.33%; Priortech, up 4.92%; and Aryt, up 4.58%. Formula fell 3.67%, El Al fell 3.36%, and Israel Canada fell 3.03%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 25, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.