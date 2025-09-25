search
Thu: Banks, insurance cos surge

25 Sep, 2025 18:50
Globes correspondent

The main indices rose strongly today, buoyed by the financial sector.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.75%, to 3,043.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.26%, to 3,069.27; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.48%, to 552.19 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.21%, to 407.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.14 billion in equities and NIS 3.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar rate was set 0.24% higher, at 3.3440, and the shekel-euro rate was set 0.02% lower, at 3.9247.

The insurance and banking sectors were particularly strong today. Both the Insurance and Financial Services Index and the Banks5 Index rose 2.01%.

Bank Leumi led trading, and rose 1.76%. Bank Hapoalim rose 2.11%; Elbit Systems rose 0.64%; The Phoenix Holdings rose 4.58%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.16%.

Notable advancers today were Camtek, up 6..85%; Harel, up 5.33%; Priortech, up 4.92%; and Aryt, up 4.58%. Formula fell 3.67%, El Al fell 3.36%, and Israel Canada fell 3.03%.

