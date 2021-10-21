search
Thu: Banks keep TASE ahead for week

21 Oct, 2021 19:20
The main indices rose today, led by the banking sector, while energy stocks were also strong.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.49%, to 1,860.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.55%, to 1,923.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.29%, to 564.76 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.11%, to 382.75. Turnover totaled NIS 1.82 billion in equities and NIS 3.55 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.7%. The index is up 24.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.12% lower, at NIS 3.2110/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.01% higher, at 3.7382/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 2.66%. Bank Leumi rose 2.52%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.62%; Discount Bank rose 2.34%; and insurance group Phoenix Holdings fell 0.34%.

Notable advancers today were Augwind, up 7.93%, and energy companies Rato, Delek Drilling, and Paz Oil, up 4.64%, 4.59%, and 4.21% respectively. Liveperson fell 8.82%.

