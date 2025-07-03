Thu: Banks keep TASE flying

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.02%, to 3,033.71 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.91%, to 3,106.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.09%, to 534.88 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 401.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.49 billion in equities and NIS 4.49 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 4.4%. The index is up 26.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.30% lower, at 3.3610/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.04% higher, at /€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.31%. Bank Leumi rose 0.53%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.51%; Teva fell 0.33%; and Discount Bank rose 1.75%.

Notable advancers today were Priortech, up 4.68%; Camtek, up 4.62%; Carasso, up 4.56%; and Tower Semiconductor, up 4.41%. Electra Consumer Products fell 4.10%, Turpaz fell 3.85%, and Nayax fell 2.97%.

