Thu: Banks lead TASE higher before New Year break

26 Sep, 2019 19:58
Today's four leading stocks were all banks, and all rose, but there were declines for Teva and Delek Group.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.64%, to 1,615.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.79%, to 1,532.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.83%, to 375.01 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07%, to 369.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.46 billion in equities and 2.87 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.4%. The index is up 10.4% for the year to date.

The stock market will be closed for the Jewish New Year holiday until October 2.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.46% higher, at NIS 3.5170/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.12% lower, at NIS 3.8438/€.

The banking sector featured prominently in today's session. Bank Leumi led trading, and rose 0.65%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.41%; Discount Bank rose 0.53%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.77%. The fifth stock in the trading table, Teva, fell 1.60%.

Besides Teva, Delek Group was a notable decliner today, shedding 2.48%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 26, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

