Thu: Banks lead TASE higher before New Year break

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.64%, to 1,615.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.79%, to 1,532.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.83%, to 375.01 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07%, to 369.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.46 billion in equities and 2.87 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.4%. The index is up 10.4% for the year to date.

The stock market will be closed for the Jewish New Year holiday until October 2.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.46% higher, at NIS 3.5170/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.12% lower, at NIS 3.8438/€.

The banking sector featured prominently in today's session. Bank Leumi led trading, and rose 0.65%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.41%; Discount Bank rose 0.53%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.77%. The fifth stock in the trading table, Teva, fell 1.60%.

Besides Teva, Delek Group was a notable decliner today, shedding 2.48%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 26, 2019

