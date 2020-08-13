Thu: Banks lead declines

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.69%, to 1,415.54 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.48%, to 1,438.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.03%, to 495.31 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 357.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.32 billion in equities and NIS 2.65 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.9%. The index is down 15.9% for the year to date.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.98%. Nice Systems rose 0.47%; Bank Hapoalim, which reported today, fell 1.94%; Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank fell 2.75%; and Energix fell 4.35%. Bank Hapoalim's provision for credit losses apparently made clear the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the banks.

Kamada rose 8.25%, Compugen rose 4.52%, and Delek Group rose 3.25%. Augwind was notable decliner, falling 5.5%.

