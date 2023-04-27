Thu: Banks lead rises

As trading resumed after the two-day break for memorial Day and Independence Day, the main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.49%, to 1,751.19 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.46%, to 1,735.53 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.76%, to 330.58 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.24%, to 352.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.82 billion in equities and NIS 5.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.08% lower, at NIS 3.6360/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 4.0150/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 2.99%. Nice Systems rose 2.28%; Bank Leumi rose 2.93%; Discount Bank rose 2.88%; and Teva fell 1.01%.

Notable gainers were G City, up 7.96%, and Shikun & Binui, up 6.44%.

