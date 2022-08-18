search
Thu: Banks lead rises but falls for Teva, Nice

18 Aug, 2022 18:50
Globes correspondent

The Tel Aviv 35 Index ended the week higher, powered by the banks, but Teva's weakness continued and Nice Systems fell sharply despite good results and upgraded guidance.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.04%, to 2,054.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.17%, to 2,105.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.16%, to 431.48 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.38%, to 366.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.47 billion in equities and NIS 2.99 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.6%. The index is up 3.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.49% lower, at NIS 3.2340/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.44% lower, at NIS 3.2987/€.

Teva led trading today, and fell 1.52%. Bank Leumi rose 2.63%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 4.18%; Bank Hapoalim rose 3.11%; and Delek Group rose 4.72% after subsidiary New-Med Energy (formerly Delek Drilling) reported an 88% rise in quarterly pre-tax profit.

Notable advancers today were Danel, up 7.53%; Carasso, up 6.45%; and Nayax, up 6.07%. Ilex Medical fell 20.20%, and Nice Systems fell 4.14% despite second quarter EPS that beat the consensus estimate and an upward revision of its 2022 guidance.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 18, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

