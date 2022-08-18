Thu: Banks lead rises but falls for Teva, Nice

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.04%, to 2,054.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.17%, to 2,105.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.16%, to 431.48 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.38%, to 366.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.47 billion in equities and NIS 2.99 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.6%. The index is up 3.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.49% lower, at NIS 3.2340/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.44% lower, at NIS 3.2987/€.

Teva led trading today, and fell 1.52%. Bank Leumi rose 2.63%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 4.18%; Bank Hapoalim rose 3.11%; and Delek Group rose 4.72% after subsidiary New-Med Energy (formerly Delek Drilling) reported an 88% rise in quarterly pre-tax profit.

Notable advancers today were Danel, up 7.53%; Carasso, up 6.45%; and Nayax, up 6.07%. Ilex Medical fell 20.20%, and Nice Systems fell 4.14% despite second quarter EPS that beat the consensus estimate and an upward revision of its 2022 guidance.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 18, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.