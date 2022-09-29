search
Thu: Banks lead steep falls

29 Sep, 2022 18:28
Stocks in Tel Aviv continued their slide, in line with world markets, with Delek Group the standout exception.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.05%, to 1,837.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.79%, to 1,883.93 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.46%, to 388.97 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.29%, to 352.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.97 billion in equities and NIS 3.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was unchanged, at 3.5360/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 1.27% higher, at NIS 3.4284/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 3.60%. Bank Leumi fell 3.95%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.01%; Delek Group, which announced that its NewMed Energy unit would be merged into London Stock Exchange-listed Capricorn Energy plc, rose 2.19%; and Discount Bank fell 3.32%.

Notable advancers today were Danel, up 3.02%; Novolog, up 2.47%; and Navitas, up 2.22%. RADA fell 6.12%; G City fell 5.41%; and Mediterranean Towers fell 5.01%.

