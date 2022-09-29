Thu: Banks lead steep falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.05%, to 1,837.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.79%, to 1,883.93 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.46%, to 388.97 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.29%, to 352.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.97 billion in equities and NIS 3.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was unchanged, at 3.5360/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 1.27% higher, at NIS 3.4284/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 3.60%. Bank Leumi fell 3.95%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.01%; Delek Group, which announced that its NewMed Energy unit would be merged into London Stock Exchange-listed Capricorn Energy plc, rose 2.19%; and Discount Bank fell 3.32%.

Notable advancers today were Danel, up 3.02%; Novolog, up 2.47%; and Navitas, up 2.22%. RADA fell 6.12%; G City fell 5.41%; and Mediterranean Towers fell 5.01%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 29, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.