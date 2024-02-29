Thu: Banks lead strong end to positive week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.90%, to 1,947.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.86%, to 1,981.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.27%, to 411.04 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 370.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.69 billion in equities and NIS 3.16 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.7%. The index is up 4.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.69% lower, at NIS 3.5840/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.43% lower, at NIS 3.8856/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 2.21%. Bank Leumi rose 2.15%; Discount Bank rose 2.03%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.21%; and Nice Systems fell 0.13%.

Notable advancers today were Energean, which announced a $2 billion gas supply agreement with the Eshkol power station, and rose 6.03%; Delek Automotive Systems, up 5.50%; Carasso, up 4.96%; and Aura, up 4.77%. Arad Investments fell 3.08%; Nayax fell 2.74%; and Shapir fell 2.47%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 29, 2024.

