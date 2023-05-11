Thu: Banks lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.72%, to 1,802.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.93%, to 1,811.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.77% to 351.18 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.37% to 370.82 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.53 billion in equities and NIS 3.85 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.871% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.643/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.031% lower at NIS 3.982/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.24%, and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.74%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.26% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.20%.

NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 1.5% after reporting strong first quarter results and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.05%. Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.24% on the day's biggest trading turnover, despite reporting strong first quarter results and raising its 2023 guidance. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.41%, after yesterday's 8% fall, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.60%.

