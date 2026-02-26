Thu: Banks lower as TASE tumble continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.47% to 4,101.60 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.19% to 4,054.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.21% to 660.97 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.22% to 422.39 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.94 billion in equities and NIS 10.52 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.323% higher from Wednesday, at NIS 3.11/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.627% higher, at NIS 3.673/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 2.98% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.87%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.50%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 4.33%, after publishing its fourth quarter results today.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 6.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.62% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.89%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.98%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 0.87%, and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.49%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.46% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 0.65%.

