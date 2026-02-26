search
Thu: Banks lower as TASE tumble continues

26 Feb, 2026 18:47
Nova and the banks led the TASE lower today as Elbit Systems and Enlight bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.47% to 4,101.60 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.19% to 4,054.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.21% to 660.97 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.22% to 422.39 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.94 billion in equities and NIS 10.52 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.323% higher from Wednesday, at NIS 3.11/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.627% higher, at NIS 3.673/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 2.98% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.87%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.50%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 4.33%, after publishing its fourth quarter results today.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 6.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.62% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.89%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.98%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 0.87%, and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.49%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.46% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 0.65%.

