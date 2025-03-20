Thu: Banks mixed, Energean slides, Electreon corrects

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.12%, to 2,501.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.36%, to 2,531.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.51%, to 457.94 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 392.89 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.43 billion in equities and NIS 3.18 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.4%. The index is up 4.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was unchanged, at 3.6710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.63% lower, at 3.9805/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.28%. Elbit Systems rose 2.48%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.14%; Discount Bank fell 0.04%; and ICL fell 0.86%.

Notable advancers today were El Al, up 3.90%; Opko Health, up 3.8%; Electreon, up 3.40% after falling by some 22% in the previous two sessions following the announcement by BYD of a superfast-charging EV battery; and Camtek, up 3.26%. Tadiran fell 7.25%, Israel Shipyards fell 4.46%, and Energean fell 4.38% despite reporting strong results for 2024, with revenue up 25%.

