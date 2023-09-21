search
Thu: Banks strong; Tower, Nice slide

21 Sep, 2023 20:28
Globes correspondent

The Tel Aviv 35 Index edged ahead today, as the banks offset weakness in other sectors.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.17%, to 1,860.38 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,882.6 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.13%, to 372.46 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.15%, to 361.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.90 billion in equities and NIS 4.07 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.9%. The index is up 3.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.13% higher, at NIS 3.8050/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.6% lower, at NIS 4.0533/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.66%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.74%; Discount Bank rose 3.69%; Tower Semiconductor fell 4.29%; and Nice Systems fell 2.39%.

Notable advancers today were Neto Malinda, up 5.28%; Aura, up 4.60%; and Ashdod Refinery, up 4.40%. Zephyrus fell 7.85%; Apollo Power fell 7.60%; and Electra Real Estate fell 5.76%.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will be closed for Yom Kippur until Monday, September 25, reopening on Tuesday, September 26.

