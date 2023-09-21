Thu: Banks strong; Tower, Nice slide

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.17%, to 1,860.38 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,882.6 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.13%, to 372.46 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.15%, to 361.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.90 billion in equities and NIS 4.07 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.9%. The index is up 3.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.13% higher, at NIS 3.8050/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.6% lower, at NIS 4.0533/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.66%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.74%; Discount Bank rose 3.69%; Tower Semiconductor fell 4.29%; and Nice Systems fell 2.39%.

Notable advancers today were Neto Malinda, up 5.28%; Aura, up 4.60%; and Ashdod Refinery, up 4.40%. Zephyrus fell 7.85%; Apollo Power fell 7.60%; and Electra Real Estate fell 5.76%.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will be closed for Yom Kippur until Monday, September 25, reopening on Tuesday, September 26.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 21, 2023.

