Thu: Banks tip TASE into negative territory for week

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.21%, to 1,925.33 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.01%, to 2,012.31 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.11%, to 480.57 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.55%, to 374.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.41 billion in equities and NIS 3.55 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.7%. The index is down 2.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.40% lower, at NIS 3.2710/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.28% higher, at NIS 3.6124/€.

ICL led trading today, and rose 2.40%. Bank Hapoalim fell 2.09%; Bank Leumi fell 2.21%; Tower Semiconductor rose 0.07%; and Discount Bank fell 3.51%.

Although the indices fell, there were some notable advancers today. ICL parent company Israel Corporation rose 6.20%, Hagag rose 5.56%, Fox Wiesel rose 5.48%, BATM rose 4.85%, and Elbit Systems rose 5.48%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 10, 2022.

