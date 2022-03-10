search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Banks tip TASE into negative territory for week

10 Mar, 2022 19:14
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Despite strong gains from ICL and others, the banking sector pulled the main indices down.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.21%, to 1,925.33 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.01%, to 2,012.31 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.11%, to 480.57 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.55%, to 374.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.41 billion in equities and NIS 3.55 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.7%. The index is down 2.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.40% lower, at NIS 3.2710/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.28% higher, at NIS 3.6124/€.

ICL led trading today, and rose 2.40%. Bank Hapoalim fell 2.09%; Bank Leumi fell 2.21%; Tower Semiconductor rose 0.07%; and Discount Bank fell 3.51%.

Although the indices fell, there were some notable advancers today. ICL parent company Israel Corporation rose 6.20%, Hagag rose 5.56%, Fox Wiesel rose 5.48%, BATM rose 4.85%, and Elbit Systems rose 5.48%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 10, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018