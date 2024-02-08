search
Thu: Banks weaken, Nice keeps gaining

8 Feb, 2024 19:37
The main indices fell today, with the banks and Teva closing off, but the Tel Aviv 35 Index still ended the week ahead.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.54%, to 1,831.55 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.59%, to 1,865.59 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.22%, to 395.21 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.06%, to 370.43 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.62 billion in equities and NIS 3.39 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.8%. The index is down 1.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.52% higher, at NIS 3.6670/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.56% higher, at NIS 3.9487/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.25%. Bank Leumi fell 0.11%; Nice Systems rose 1.10%; Discount Bank fell 1.53%; and Teva fell 1.55%.

Notable advancers today were Opko Health, up 8.18%; Gilat Satellite Systems, up 4.12%; and Nova Measuring Instruments up 3.18%. Perion Network fell 7.31%, and Alony Hetz fell 4.82%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 8, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

