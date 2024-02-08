Thu: Banks weaken, Nice keeps gaining

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.54%, to 1,831.55 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.59%, to 1,865.59 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.22%, to 395.21 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.06%, to 370.43 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.62 billion in equities and NIS 3.39 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.8%. The index is down 1.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.52% higher, at NIS 3.6670/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.56% higher, at NIS 3.9487/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.25%. Bank Leumi fell 0.11%; Nice Systems rose 1.10%; Discount Bank fell 1.53%; and Teva fell 1.55%.

Notable advancers today were Opko Health, up 8.18%; Gilat Satellite Systems, up 4.12%; and Nova Measuring Instruments up 3.18%. Perion Network fell 7.31%, and Alony Hetz fell 4.82%.

