Thu: Big banks, Teva, Bezeq lead TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.03%, to 1,527.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.77%, to 1,404.39 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.08%, to 379.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 356.06 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.72 billion in equities and NIS 4.99 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.5%. The index is up 4.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.636/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.23% lower, at NIS 4.0875/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.63%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.70%; Teva fell 3.96%; Discount Bank rose 0.24%; and Nice Systems rose 0.64%.

Notable risers were Shikun & Binui, up 3.52%, and Dor Alon, up 2.82%. Plasson plunged 12.88%; Bezeq, which reported a NIS 2.31 billion loss for 2018 today, fell a further 4.96%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 3.92%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 28, 2019

