Thu: Big banks lead TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.49%%, to 1,571.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,431.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.25%, to 376.12 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 350.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.3 billion in equities and NIS 2.8 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.41% lower, at NIS 3.6040/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.29% lower, at NIS 4.1142/€.

The big two banks led trading today, with Bank Leumi up 0.93% and Bank Hapoalim up 0.20%. Nice systems rose 1.65%; Israel Chemicals fell 0.88%; and Perrigo, which today reported a wider loss but higher sales in the fourth quarter, rose 5.88%. Energix Renewable Energies rose 6.53%, and Opko Health fell 8.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 28, 2019

