Thu: Big banks lead falls, Gilat plunges

9 Jul, 2020 20:03
It was another weak showing by the banks today, while Gilat was hit by the prospect of its acquisition collapsing.

The leading indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.55%, to 1,361.24 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.24%, to 1,337.96 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 1.24%, to 448.37 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.96%, to 351.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.50 billion in equities and NIS 3.27 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.1%. The index is down 19.1% for the year to date.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.54%. Bank Hapoalim fell 2.08%; Nice Systems rose 1.46%; Victory rose 2.71%; and Azrieli Group fell 1.08%.

BATM was a conspicuous advancer, rising 11.55%. Gilat fell 16.33%, with its acquisition by Comtech seen collapsing.

