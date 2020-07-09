Thu: Big banks lead falls, Gilat plunges

The leading indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.55%, to 1,361.24 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.24%, to 1,337.96 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 1.24%, to 448.37 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.96%, to 351.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.50 billion in equities and NIS 3.27 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.1%. The index is down 19.1% for the year to date.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.54%. Bank Hapoalim fell 2.08%; Nice Systems rose 1.46%; Victory rose 2.71%; and Azrieli Group fell 1.08%.

BATM was a conspicuous advancer, rising 11.55%. Gilat fell 16.33%, with its acquisition by Comtech seen collapsing.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 9, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020