Thu: Big banks lift TASE

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.41%, to 1,631.09 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.32%, to 1,518.43 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.42%, to 369.85 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17%, to 367.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.35 billion in equities and NIS 4.50 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.3%. The index is up 11.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.71% higher, at NIS 3.5240/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.29% lower, at NIS 3.8885/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 1.16%. Shikun & Binui rose 0.91%; Perrigo fell 0.84%; Energean rose 0.70%; and Bank Leumi rose 1.09%.

Tower Semiconductor continued its surge, rising a further 5.27%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 1, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019