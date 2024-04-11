Thu: Big two banks lead falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.64%, to 1,933.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index also fell 1.64%, to 1,952.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.51%, to 418.35 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.35%, to 372.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.24 billion in equities and NIS 5.13 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.4%. The index is up 3.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.27% higher, at NIS 3.7610/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.08% higher, at NIS 4.0349/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.44%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.89%; Teva fell 0.21%; Elbit Systems fell 1.33%; and Nice Systems fell 0.20%.

Few stocks advanced substantially today. Shikun & Binui rose 1.32%, and Energean rose 1.09%. ISSTA fell 6.37%; Veridis fell 4.99%; and Audiocodes fell 4.77%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 11, 2024.

