Thu: Big two banks lead rise

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,820.38 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.13%, to 1,848.38 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 2.06%, to 362.25 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.18%, to 355.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.63 billion in equities and NIS 3.13 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.7%. The index is up 1.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.84% lower, at NIS 3.4290/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.65% lower, at NIS 3.6885/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.20%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.84%; Teva rose 1.00%; Discount Bank fell 0.82%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.26%.

Notable advancers today were Israel Corp., up 6.15%; Fattal Hotels, up 4.56%; and Alony Hetz, up 4.55%. Leonardo DRS fell 4.36%, and Veridis fell 4.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 12, 2023.

