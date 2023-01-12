search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Big two banks lead rise

12 Jan, 2023 18:52
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The stock market completed a positive week with Bank Leumi and Bank Hapoalim leading today's rise, although the rest of the banking sector was actually weak.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,820.38 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.13%, to 1,848.38 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 2.06%, to 362.25 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.18%, to 355.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.63 billion in equities and NIS 3.13 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.7%. The index is up 1.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.84% lower, at NIS 3.4290/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.65% lower, at NIS 3.6885/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.20%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.84%; Teva rose 1.00%; Discount Bank fell 0.82%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.26%.

Notable advancers today were Israel Corp., up 6.15%; Fattal Hotels, up 4.56%; and Alony Hetz, up 4.55%. Leonardo DRS fell 4.36%, and Veridis fell 4.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 12, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018