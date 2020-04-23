Thu: Big two banks lead rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.82%, to 1,368.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.59%, to 1,343.16 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.61%, to 381.01 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.35%, to 350.74 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.01 billion in equities and NIS 3.19 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.32%. The index is down 18.72% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.45% higher, at NIS 3.5570/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.35% lower, at NIS 3.8328/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 3.51%. Bank Leumi rose 1.18%. Elbit Systems, which announced that it was putting 300 employees on unpaid leave, rose 4.04%; Nice Systems rose 1.71%; and Teva rose 0.88%.

Notable advancers today were Ham-Let, up 15.005%; Arko Holdings, up 13.62%; and Hadera paper, up 10.99%. Israel Land Development fell 6.66%, and IDI Insurance fell 5.03%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 23, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020