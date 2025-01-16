Thu: Camtek, Nova surge; El Al dips

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.41%, to 2,525.39 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.33%, to 2,567.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.63%, to 482.76 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 391.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.64 billion in equities and NIS 4.20 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.1%. The index is up 5.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.11% higher, at 3.6250/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.17% lower, at 3.7232/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.27%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.18%; Nova rose 3.02%; Teva rose 0.63%; and Camtek rose 4.08%. Camtek and Nova were buoyed by good financials released by semiconductors giant TSMC.

Notable advancers today were Property & Building, up 6.06%; Malam Team, up 3.79%; Turpaz, up 3.33%; and Plasson, up 3.02%. El Al fell 5.74%, as the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas encourages foreign airlines to return to Israel, Delta Brands fell 4.57%, and Bazan fell 3.18%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 16, 2025.

