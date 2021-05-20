Thu: Cease-fire reports boost TASE

With encouragement from reports of an imminent cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, and from early rises in New York, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.65%, to 1,678.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.70%, to 1,753.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.63%, to 568.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.37%, to 384.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.04 billion in equities and NIS 8.0 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was flat, at NIS 3.2640/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set % lower, at NIS 3.9800/€.

Nice Systems led trading today, and rose 3.96%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.47%; Sella Real Estate rose 2.26%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.29%; and Bank Leumi fell 0.52%.

Notable advancers today were Gencell, up 14.07%, Augwind, up 11.90%, Danel, up 7.91%, and Nova, up 7.81%.

